As polls near, parties plan Dalit outreach around Dera Ballan

Political parties are planning Dalit outreach programmes around Dera Sachkhand Ballan ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

While BJP national president Nitin Nabin is set to launch the ‘Samajik Samrasta Sankalp’ yatra dedicated to the 650th gurpurab of Guru Ravidas from the dera on November 18, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has planned to culminate the second leg of his ongoing ‘Jawani Sambhal’ yatra at the dera on December 6.

The Centre and the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government have also planned elaborate programmes at the dera till February 20.

As Dera Ballan is organising a special programme at its premises tomorrow, several politicians are expected to visit the dera to pay obeisance to Sant Niranjan Dass. Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Lal Singh Arya has reached Jalandhar to finalise arrangements for the yatra. BJP district chief Ashok Sarin Hikki said, “The yatra will commence on November 18 from Raipur Rasulpur-Dhogri villages adjoining the dera and conclude in Varanasi on December 3.”

Advertisement

Punjab BJP SC Morcha chief Sheetal Angural said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the closing ceremony in Varanasi on December 3.”

Notably, Punjab has a 32 per cent Scheduled Caste population, with Ravidassias comprising nearly 12 per cent of it.

Channi, who often visits the dera, said, “The first leg of my cycle yatra will end on November 19. The second leg will begin from Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, on November 29 and conclude at Dera Ballan on December 6.”