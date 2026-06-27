As rain falters, water level at 2 dams slips below normal

The water level in the Bhakra and Thein dams has fallen below normal amid delayed monsoon and deficient pre-monsoon rainfall over northwest India. These reservoirs, crucial for irrigation and power generation, had above-normal storage until early this week. In contrast, the Pong Dam continues to hold above-normal levels.

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According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) data released on June 25, the water level in the Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh is at 21.84 per cent of its capacity, compared to the 10-year average of 24.55 per cent. Storage was 25.22 per cent last week and 29.60 per cent at the start of June. On June 26, the water level stood at 1,559.95 feet against a maximum of 1,680 feet, with inflows of 17,341 cusecs and outflows of 29,650 cusecs, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) reported.

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At the Thein Dam on the Ravi in Punjab, storage is 35.92 per cent against the 10-year average of 42.32 per cent. It was 41.13 per cent last week and 53.38 per cent at the beginning of June. The water level is 1,656 feet, above the permissible limit of 1,732 feet.

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The Pong Dam on the Beas in Himachal Pradesh is filled around 27.35 per cent of capacity, well above the 10-year average of 18.45 per cent. It was 29.57 per cent last week and 35.10 per cent at the start of June. On June 26, the level was 1,319.62 feet against a maximum of 1,390 feet, with inflows of 3,665 cusecs and outflows of 16,855 cusecs.

Nationally, storage in 166 major reservoirs is 48.40 per cent of capacity, slightly above the normal 45.8 per cent. However, levels are deficient in eastern and southern regions, the CWC said.

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BBMB officials noted that water releases follow a “Rule Curve” developed two years ago, which sets ideal reservoir levels based on forecasts, inflows, and demand. Earlier this month, states were advised to maximise water use to create flood cushioning ahead of the monsoon. But rainfall has faltered, with the monsoon yet to enter Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has predicted below-normal monsoon this year. Rainfall in June has been 31 per cent below average in Himachal Pradesh and 30 per cent below in Punjab and Haryana. Showers are expected in the region till July 2.