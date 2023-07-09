 As rain plays havoc in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers, officers to stay alert and reach out to needy : The Tribune India

  As rain plays havoc in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers, officers to stay alert and reach out to needy

As rain plays havoc in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers, officers to stay alert and reach out to needy

Mann directed Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to expedite the relief work in their respective districts

As rain plays havoc in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann asks ministers, officers to stay alert and reach out to needy

People wade through waterlogged roads after heavy rain in Patiala. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar



PTI

Chandigarh, July 9

In the wake of flood-like situation due to incessant rains in several parts of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday directed all the cabinet ministers, MLAs and officials to stay alert and reach out to people in need.

According to an official statement issued here, Mann asked ministers, MLAs and officers to ensure that an elaborate flood protection mechanism is put in place to safeguard the life and property of people. He also advised them to visit their respective areas and ensure relief to the affected people at the earliest.

Mann directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) to expedite the relief work in their respective districts to provide succour to the masses.

The chief minister said alerts have been issued in low-lying areas, especially those around riverbanks, advising people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.

He said the state government is keeping a tab on the areas where a flood-like situation has emerged.

The DCs, SSPs, Sub Divisional Magistrates and field staff in such areas have been asked to remain vigilant and do the needful on priority to minimise damage due to excessive water flow.

Mann also asked the officers concerned to ensure that pump houses of water works at all places are protected from getting submerged by placing sandbags around them.

Meanwhile, swinging into action after directives of the chief minister, the cabinet ministers and MLAs have tied up with the district administration to give relief to the people, the statement said.

The ministers and MLAs are visiting the low-lying and flood-prone areas in their respective constituencies to ensure the safe evacuation of residents of these areas.

Meanwhile, the DCs have set up flood control rooms in all the districts of the state to help the people in hours of crisis. The helpline numbers have been publicised and officials have been appointed round the clock in these control rooms to serve the people, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer who was in Moonak to visit the banks of the seasonal river Ghaggar at several places said the situation was under control and there was no need to panic.

Meet Hayer said a flood control room has already been established at the head office level. Apart from this, flood control rooms have also been established in all districts of the state, he said.

Heavy monsoon rains in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday led to massive waterlogging in low-lying areas, prompting authorities to swing into action in the worst-hit places.

For the second consecutive day, heavy rains lashed Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar and Patiala in Punjab, a Met official here said. 

             

 

