As Punjab moves Supreme Court, Governor Banwarilal Purohit says ready to examine 3 Bills on merit

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 29

With the government knocking the doors of the Supreme Court against Governor Banwarilal Purohit for withholding three money Bills, the latter today said he was in consultation with all concerned and, in the larger interest of the welfare of people, decided to examine the Bills on merit.

A letter to this effect by the Governor to CM Bhagwant Mann, a copy of which is with The Tribune, says that he will soon convey to the Chief Minister his decision on each and every Bill separately.

Bills awaiting governor’s nod The Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Punjab GST (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023

“I may point out that after your taking over as Chief Minister, I have already given assent to 22 Bills out of 27. The five Bills, passed by Assembly as well as three money Bills sent by the government recently, are under my consideration and I will take a decision after due consideration in the coming days. I will convey my decision to you accordingly,” he has written.

Though the ruling AAP claimed that the Governor had taken a U-turn, sources close to the Governor said the letter seems to be a move to counter the state government’s petition in the Supreme Court. The petition was filed on Saturday and is expected to come up for hearing soon.

The government is going to the Supreme Court for the second time against the Governor. The government had earlier approached the SC in February this year after the Governor had refused to call the Budget session.

Official sources in the Chief Minister’s Office have said the letter, written by the office of the Governor to the Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, refusing to allow the government the permission to hold the two-day special sitting of the House on October 20-21, is the basis on which the government has approached the Supreme Court.

