As strike by safai sevaks, sewermen continues, state government announces welfare package

As the statewide strike by safai sevaks and sewermen continues, the state government on Tuesday announced a welfare package for safai sevaks and sewermen working in urban local bodies.

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The government has decided to bring outsourced sanitation workers with three years of continuous service under direct contract, regularise contractual workers who have completed five years of service along with those engaged in 2021, and revise the monthly remuneration of contractual sanitation staff to Rs 20,520 with effect from August 1.

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Announcing the decisions at a press conference, Local Government Minister Harjot Bains said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the immediate conversion of safai sevaks and sewermen working on outsourcing in municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats who have completed three years of service into direct contractual employees. This decision will provide major relief to our safai sevaks and sewermen.”

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“The CM has also decided that all contractual safai sevaks and sewermen who have completed five years of service, along with all those engaged in 2021, will be regularised. This is a historic step that will ensure the welfare of every safai sevak and sewerman serving in Punjab.”

Bains said, “All municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats have been directed to place the matter before their respective houses and pass resolutions. Urban local bodies have complete service records of every worker. Once each house forwards its resolution along with the details of eligible employees, the state government will issue the final approval. The faster a municipal body sends its proposal, the faster we will approve it and complete the process of regularisation.”

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Bains said, “As announced on Monday, the revised remuneration will come into effect from August 1."

Bains said the decisions were taken after extensive consultations with employees’ representatives. “We held detailed discussions with several union leaders on Monday. On Tuesday, the Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak held marathon meetings with representatives of sanitation workers’ unions. Consensus has been reached on all major issues, and the remaining minor concerns will also be resolved in the coming days,” he said.

Appealing to all sanitation workers to resume work in the larger public interest, Bains said, “I request all employees’ unions to call off the strike, especially during the monsoon season, so that the spread of water-borne diseases can be prevented.”