The Supreme Court has closed the proceedings on a petition filed by Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia for allegedly making certain adverse remarks against the commission headed by him to probe into the 2017 sacrilege incidents in Punjab.

A Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Rajesh Bindal disposed of Justice Singh’s petition challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s 2019 order dismissing his complaint accusing Badal and Majithia of bringing him and his commission on sacrilege into disrepute after they expressed remorse over their statement.

Senior counsel Puneet Bali told the Bench that the SAD leaders have decided to apologise even as senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, representing Justice Singh, contested Bali’s submission pointing out that the affidavit only said "hurt, if any, we regret that".

In identical but separate affidavits submitted in the top court, Badal and Majithia said, “That I deeply regret if any statement made by me has caused any hurt to Hon’ble Mr. Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh.”

The SAD leaders, however, said they were “in complete disagreement with the findings of the reports submitted on June 30, 2018, and August 16, 2018, to the Government of Punjab by the one-man inquiry commission, which was formed to inquire into various incidents of sacrilege of religious granths that took place in Punjab between June 2015 and March 2017.”

Noting that the statement had been withdrawn, the Bench chose to dispose of the petition.

“Pursuant to the previous order passed on November 19, 2024, an affidavit has been filed on behalf of the respondents. Though learned senior counsel appearing for the appellant expresses reservation about the contents of the affidavit, it is evident on a perusal of the same that the statement stands withdrawn. In view of the above, the appeal stands disposed of,” the Bench said in its April 2 order.

The top court had in January 2020 issued notices to SAD leaders Badal and Majithia on Justice Singh’s petition challenging the high court’s verdict dismissing his complaint accusing them of bringing him and his commission on sacrilege issue into disrepute.

Justice Singh had challenged the high court’s verdict dismissing his complaint under Section 10A of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Justice Singh alleged that the two SAD leaders spoke about the commission in “a very derogatory, defamatory and disrespectful manner”, bringing the commission and its chairman into disrepute, which is an offence under 10A of the Act.

According to Section 10A (1) of the Act, “If any person, by words either spoken or intended to be read, makes or publishes any statement or does any other act, which is calculated to bring the commission or any member thereof into disrepute, he shall be punishable with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.”

But on his last working day, Justice Amit Rawal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed Justice Singh’s complaint after hearing arguments on the issue of maintainability.