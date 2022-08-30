ASHA workers shut Abohar Civil Hospital gate

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 29

After an ultimatum to open the blood bank ended on Monday, farmers and ASHA workers closed the main gate of the Civil Hospital. None, except the ambulance, was allowed to move out and the health workers and patients had to face a lot of trouble.

Farmer leaders Nirmal Singh and Jagjit Singh slammed AAP leaders for failing in protecting the interests of patients. The government hospital has been given the status of a referral hospital where neither medicines nor proper treatment was available, they said.

ASHA Workers’ Union district chief Balkaran Kaur and block president Anju Bala said patients suffering from thalassaemia also need a lot of blood. Sandeep Kamboj of Udham NGO said there was no wisdom in transferring in-charge of the blood bank from Abohar to Fazilka. The dharna was called off at 4 pm after some protesters had a meeting with local officers who assured to get the issue resolved soon.

MLA Sandeep Jakhar accompanied by Mayor Vimal Thatai met Senior Medical Officer Dr Suresh Kamboj and expressed anguish over closure of the blood bank.

