ASHAs in Faridkot protest against stubble burning duty, cite health risks and low pay

Hundreds of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) staged a protest outside the Civil Surgeon’s office in Faridkot on Friday, denouncing the district administration’s decision to assign them duties related to checking and controlling stubble burning in paddy fields. The protesters, led by ASHA Workers Union, termed the move “pathetic and unjust”, alleging that the administration is overburdening them with tasks beyond their official mandate.

Advertisement

“We are the backbone of the public health system, yet we are being sent into smoky fields to confront farmers,” said one union leader. “This is a law-and-order issue that should be handled by the concerned enforcement departments, not by underpaid women health workers.”

Advertisement

ASHAs argued that their primary responsibilities include maternal and child welfare, immunisation drives, and community health initiatives — not agricultural enforcement. Sending them to monitor stubble burning not only exposes them to serious health hazards but also creates conflict between them and the farming community.

Advertisement

The controversial directive, issued as part of the state government’s campaign to achieve a “zero stubble burning” target, reportedly involves both ASHA and Anganwadi workers. They were asked to conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns and, in some districts, to report farm fire incidents to authorities.

Union representatives called the order an “extreme example of administrative overreach”, particularly at a time when ASHAs are already overburdened with routine health duties during the post-monsoon disease season. Union leaders revealed that ASHA workers have not received incentive payments for several months, leading to severe financial distress. Each ASHA currently earns only Rs 2,500-3,000 per month, which they termed “grossly inadequate” given their workload and rising cost of living.

Advertisement

ASHA leaders warned that if the administration fails to withdraw the stubble-burning duty order and address their pending demands, they will intensify their agitation across Punjab. “We will not perform duties outside our health mandate. Instead of recognising our contribution, the administration is exploiting us,” said another protester.