Ashes of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal immersed at Kiratpur Sahib

Kiratpur Sahib, May 3
Ashes of former chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal were on Wednesday immersed in Sutlej at ‘asth ghat’ of Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib, here.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal along with his family members, relatives and party leaders carrying the urns of ashes reached here in the morning and immersed the ashes amid chants of “Satnam Waheguru”.
Earlier, the ‘paath’ of Japji Sahib was organised. Sukhbir Singh Badal along with his wife Harsimrat Kaur, their son and daughters reached the gurdwara in morning and attended the paath. Following this the head granthi of Takth Sri Kesgarh Sahib Joginder Singh performed antim ardas at the ‘asth ghat’ while the ashes were immersed by Sukhbir Singh Badal and other relatives.
Others who also reached on the occasion include Takth Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghubir Singh, Baba Satnam Singh, Manpreet Singh, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Madan Mohan Mittal.
