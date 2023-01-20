Ashirwad scheme beneficiaries await Rs 51,000 aid for 10 months

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, January 19

The beneficiaries of the state government’s Ashirwad scheme, earlier known as Shagun scheme, are awaiting financial assistance of Rs 51,000 promised to them for the past 10 months in district. No beneficiary registered after February 2022 has received financial assistance.

Under this scheme of the Department of Welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs), the state government provides Rs 51,000 aid for a girl’s marriage to families belonging to the SC, BC and economically weaker section (EWS) categories. Earlier, this amount was Rs 21,000, which was increased to Rs 51,000 in July 2021.

Notably, Dr Baljit Kaur, who is MLA from Malout Assembly segment in district, is the minister of this department.

According to the District Welfare Office, Muktsar, Gurmeet Singh, at present, nearly 1,800 applicants were waiting for the financial benefit. “We will disburse the amount as soon as the state government releases the budget. The budget may come for a few months or all 10 months as well. It depends on the availability of funds. The situation may be different in other districts of the state.”

Notably, the bride herself or her father or any caretaker can apply for the benefit of this scheme. The scheme was originally launched to reduce the percentage of child marriages in the state. However, the beneficiaries under this scheme have hardly got the financial assistance on time.

Meanwhile, over 100 married couples in district are also awaiting the monetary benefit of Rs 50,000 promised under the inter-caste marriage scheme.

Notably, the Centre and the state governments had introduced the inter-caste marriage benefit scheme to abolish the caste consciousness and untouchability by contributing money on a 50:50 per cent basis.

Initially, Rs 25,000 were given to each beneficiary couple, but in 2011 the amount was doubled to Rs 50,000. However, this benefit has not been given after the 2013-14 fiscal.