Bharat Bhushan Ashu sent to three-day police custody

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The SBS Nagar court on Tuesday sent former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu to police custody till October 14. The Vigilance Bureau (VB) said it wanted to further probe the allegations regarding the fraud in the allotment of labour cartage and transport tenders for grain markets to contractors in connivance with officers/employees concerned of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and procurement agencies in SBS Nagar.

A spokesperson for the bureau said after investigating a big scam in the allotment of labour and transportation tenders of grain markets in SBS Nagar, it had registered a case on September 22 against contractors Telu Ram, Yashpal and Ajaypal (both brothers) of Udhanwal village, Balachore tehsil, under Sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 7, 8, 12, 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Jalandhar.

The spokesperson said the main suspect, Telu Ram, informed the VB that he had facilitated a meeting of Yashpal and Ajaypal, of his village, with the DFSC, Rakesh Bhaskar, who also later got tenders through former minister Ashu.

