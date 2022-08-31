Bharat Bhushan Ashu's aides submit bank, property details

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 30

Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, councillor Sunny Bhalla and real estate developer Hemant Sood today submitted their property and bank details to the Vigilance Bureau in the transportation tenders scam.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the Vigilance asked the trio, reportedly close to former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, to appear before them with more details. Senior Superintendent of Police Vigilance Bureau Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said, “Mayor Balkar, Bhalla and Sood today submitted their property and bank details. However, the details were not in the order as sought by us. It seems that they are trying to hide something. We have asked them to appear before the Vigilance on Wednesday with more details.” SSP Sandhu said, “We have evidence that Sood invested huge sum of money belonging to Ashu in Dubai. We are also verifying if the Mayor and Bhalla had purchased any property on behalf of Ashu.”

Sources said the trio had been asked not to leave the country without prior approval of the Vigilance.

So far, the Vigilance has booked Bharat Bhushan Ashu, contractors Telu Ram, Sandeep Bhatia, Jagroop Singh, Ashu’s PA Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, Inderjit Indi and Food and Civil Supplies Officer RK Singla. While Ashu and Telu have been arrested, others are still at large.

#bharat bhushan ashu