Bharat Bhushan Ashu's aides submit bank, property details

Ludhiana, August 30
Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, councillor Sunny Bhalla and real estate developer Hemant Sood today submitted their property and bank details to the Vigilance Bureau in the transportation tenders scam.
Expressing dissatisfaction, the Vigilance asked the trio, reportedly close to former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, to appear before them with more details. Senior Superintendent of Police Vigilance Bureau Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said, “Mayor Balkar, Bhalla and Sood today submitted their property and bank details. However, the details were not in the order as sought by us. It seems that they are trying to hide something. We have asked them to appear before the Vigilance on Wednesday with more details.” SSP Sandhu said, “We have evidence that Sood invested huge sum of money belonging to Ashu in Dubai. We are also verifying if the Mayor and Bhalla had purchased any property on behalf of Ashu.”
Sources said the trio had been asked not to leave the country without prior approval of the Vigilance.
So far, the Vigilance has booked Bharat Bhushan Ashu, contractors Telu Ram, Sandeep Bhatia, Jagroop Singh, Ashu’s PA Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, Inderjit Indi and Food and Civil Supplies Officer RK Singla. While Ashu and Telu have been arrested, others are still at large.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...