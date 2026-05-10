ASI among 2 hurt during drug raid

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a head constable were injured after a police team was allegedly attacked with iron rods and sticks during a raid at the house of a suspected drug trafficker at Chathewala village in Talwandi Sabo subdivision on Saturday.

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The police team, led by ASI Jagsir Singh, had reached the residence of Ranjeet Singh, alias Jeetu, around 7 am in connection with an old case registered under the NDPS Act. During the raid, Ranjeet, his father, mother and brother allegedly attacked the personnel and fled from the spot. The ASI suffered four injuries, including one on the head, while the head constable also sustained an injury.

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Talwandi Sabo DSP Jasjyot Singh said teams have been formed teams to arrest them.”