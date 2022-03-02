ASI arrested for implicating youth

Ferozepur, March 1
The police have booked five persons for falsely implicating a youngster in a drug case. The accused have been identified as ASI Hardev Singh, constable Yogesh Kumar and Sunil Gill, besides wife and daughter of the ASI. The ASI allegedly placed intoxicating pills in victim Harjinder Singh’ vehicle to settle a score. Sources said Hardev, Yogesh and Sunil have been arrested, the women are on the run. —
