Sangrur ASI caught taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector Manjit Singh, posted at Sangrur police station, while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said the ASI had been arrested on the complaint of Pritpal Singh, a resident of Sangrur.

The spokesperson said the complainant had approached them and alleged the above said cop had threatened to book his friend Gurpiar Singh in an extortion case and demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The spokesperson added that after verifying the complaint, the VB team laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

The spokesperson said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at the VB police station, Patiala.

#Sangrur