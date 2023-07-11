ASI caught taking bribe

Abohar, July 10
A Vigilance Bureau team today nabbed an ASI here red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000.
According to the information, a person from village Bazidpur Kattianwali had approached the Vigilance with a complaint that ASI Krishan Lal was demanding a bribe from him to settle a dispute. The VB laid a trap, as soon as the complainant reached to give about Rs 13,000 to the ASI, the VB team immediately caught him red-handed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Downpour, death, devastation in North
Toll 30 | PM takes stock of situation | 39 NDRF teams deploy...
Yamuna, Ghaggar swollen, Haryana's low-lying areas hit; 6 killed
10,000 acres of fields submerged in Karnal
4 flood-hit rescued in Kathua; Srinagar highway remains shut
Washed away by rain, 60-metre Chamba-Seri stretch being repa...