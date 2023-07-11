ASI caught taking bribe

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 10

A Vigilance Bureau team today nabbed an ASI here red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000.

According to the information, a person from village Bazidpur Kattianwali had approached the Vigilance with a complaint that ASI Krishan Lal was demanding a bribe from him to settle a dispute. The VB laid a trap, as soon as the complainant reached to give about Rs 13,000 to the ASI, the VB team immediately caught him red-handed.