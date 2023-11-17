 ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

Body sent for post-mortem

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

Photo for representation purposes only.



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 17

An assistant sub-inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Daburji drain here on Friday morning.

Saroop Singh was posted at Nawan Pind police post and had gone out of the house at around 9 pm on Thursday. However, his phone got switched off half an hour later. The last time he talked to his family was at around 9.30 pm.

SP Jugraj Singh said the incident came to light on Friday morning when some residents informed the police about a body lying along the Daburji-Khankot drain.

He said the body had a bullet injury.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final

2
Punjab

Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill

3
J & K

PM Modi's life-size cutout draws visitors to Srinagar's Lal Chowk

4
Sports ICC World Cup

Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets, set up World Cup final showdown with India

5
India

India calls on Canada to respect Vienna convention on diplomatic relations

6
Trending

'Rahul Gandhi had stood with Mohammed Shami when India lost match to Pakistan in 2021'; Congress leader posts old tweet

7
Punjab

9 Punjab DCs slapped notices over farm fires

8
Business

What happens to Sahara matter after Subrata Roy’s death? Sebi chief explains

9
India

Air India pilot dies after showing signs of discomfort during training session

10
Sports

The Mohammed Shami Storm: How pacer took the mantle of India's bowling superstar in World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

New challenges arising from Israel-Hamas conflict, PM warns Global South

New challenges arising from Israel-Hamas conflict, PM warns Global South

Modi was inaugurating the virtual Second Global South Summit

Polling begins for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP

Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...

Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day

5 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation a...

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, says ‘saw a video where i was singing'

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, says ‘saw a video where I was singing'

Flagging the misuse of AI for creating 'deepfakes', he says ...

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away

Was the author of over 20 books and recipient of Padma Bhush...


Cities

View All

Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

6 more farmers booked for burning crop residue in Amritsar district

Amritsar district admn forms panel to look into High Court orders on compensation in dog bite cases

Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Big screens to live stream World Cup cricket match

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away

No takers for 88 leasehold commercial units of Chandigarh Housing Board

Shorter route to Mohali airport: Banwarilal Purohit approves acquisition of land through negotiation

Pleas in High Court, Chandigarh Administration reconsiders EV policy

Month after fire, PGI to spend Rs 3.48 cr on restoration work

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1 lakh reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi air quality close to 'severe plus' category, odd-even on anvil

AQI rises to 419, Delhi forms 6-member task force to rigorously enforce GRAP

Owner of Delhi medical facility arrested for post-surgery deaths

Two academic blocks at DTU inaugurated

10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Jalandhar: 10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Kapurthala farmer alleges illegal mining on his land by Gujarat-based company

Jalandhar court acquits drug lord, wife, son in assault case

Projects worth Rs 867 cr to be launched in Mann-Kejriwal rally in Hoshiarpur: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

50 families join AAP in Phagwara

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

110 fresh cases of stubble burning, count 1,634

Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

National Lok Adalat on Dec 9

90 units of blood collected at camp

PPS students take part in international conference

Mata Gujri College win bronze in chess competition