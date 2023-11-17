ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, November 17
An assistant sub-inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Daburji drain here on Friday morning.
Saroop Singh was posted at Nawan Pind police post and had gone out of the house at around 9 pm on Thursday. However, his phone got switched off half an hour later. The last time he talked to his family was at around 9.30 pm.
SP Jugraj Singh said the incident came to light on Friday morning when some residents informed the police about a body lying along the Daburji-Khankot drain.
He said the body had a bullet injury.
The body has been sent for post-mortem.
