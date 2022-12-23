ASI held in graft case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot: The VB on Thursday claimed to have arrested an ASI, Harpreet Singh, posted at the Kotkapura city police station for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, Munish Pathak of Kotkapura, who had recorded the conversation as a proof and lodged an online complaint at the anti-corruption helpline. TNS

Panel for Parkash Purab

Amritsar: Akal Takht has appointed a five-member committee to organise the celebrations to mark the Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji at his birthplace in Patna. It was stated that discussions were held with all parties to celebrate the event on December 29 at Takht Sri Patna Sahib. TNS

Goldy takes charge as DCC

Sangrur: PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with other senior leaders attended a function in evening at Sangrur, where newly appointed DCC president Dalvir Singh Goldy took charge. TNS

Bilingual WhatsApp helpline

Chandigarh: In order to address the queries regarding GST, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday launched a bilingual WhatsApp Chatbot-cum-helpline number 9160500033. Cheema said anyone can WhatsApp in Punjabi or English to avail information regarding GST. TNS

Life-term for killing wife

Fazilka: Sessions Judge Jatinder Kaur on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for having strangled his wife to death in 2019. The court ordered the convict, identified as Mahinder Kumar of Panniwala Mahla village, to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. OC

SGPC condemns youth’s arrest

Amritsar: The SGPC has condemned the arrest of a Sikh youth for displaying a picture of Sant Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale on a tractor during nagar kirtan at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami requested intervention of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. TNS

PTM on December 24

Chandigarh: The School Education Department will hold parents-teachers meeting named Inspire 2.0 at government schools across Punjab on December 24. The department had expected to involve more than 10 lakh parents at this meet. Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains said this program will be organised from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.