ASI held on graft charge

Patiala, April 21
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday nabbed ASI Palwinder Singh and Home Guard volunteer Satyabhan for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Randhir Singh to allow his three trucks enter Punjab. The duo had demanded Rs 30,000 from Randhir.
