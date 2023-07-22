ASI held on graft charge

Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed ASI Ram Prakash, posted at Patara police station in Jalandhar district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The ASI has been arrested on the complaint of Jasvir Singh Judge, resident of Guru Nanak Nagar of Kaki village. TNS
Social Justice Dept cancels SC certificates of 2 persons
Chandigarh: The Department of Social Justice cancelled the Scheduled Caste certificates of Geeta of Faridkot and Jatinder Kaur of Ludhiana. The documents were earlier rejected by a state-level scrutiny committee. Minister Baljit Kaur said the action was taken on the basis of a complaint that the documents had been forged. TNS
Protest after youth’s death
Muktsar: A day after 25-year-old Gurbhagat Singh of Rathrian village here lost his life and Davinder Singh of the same village got injured after being run over by a truck, the deceased's kin protested on Friday by blocking the Malout-Dabwali national highway near Rathrian village. TNS
40 kg poppy husk seized
Abohar: The police seized 40-kg poppy husk from a truck that had been booked to transport bananas from Gujarat to Punjab on Friday. Driver Vijay Singh of Jalalabad was arrested under the NDPS Act. OC
Missing man’s body found
Abohar: The body of a 65-year-old man, who had gone missing from Faridkot four days ago, has been recovered from a canal here. The deceased has been identified as Ashwani Baghla.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid