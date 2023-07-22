ASI held on graft charge

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed ASI Ram Prakash, posted at Patara police station in Jalandhar district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The ASI has been arrested on the complaint of Jasvir Singh Judge, resident of Guru Nanak Nagar of Kaki village. TNS

Social Justice Dept cancels SC certificates of 2 persons

Chandigarh: The Department of Social Justice cancelled the Scheduled Caste certificates of Geeta of Faridkot and Jatinder Kaur of Ludhiana. The documents were earlier rejected by a state-level scrutiny committee. Minister Baljit Kaur said the action was taken on the basis of a complaint that the documents had been forged. TNS

Protest after youth’s death

Muktsar: A day after 25-year-old Gurbhagat Singh of Rathrian village here lost his life and Davinder Singh of the same village got injured after being run over by a truck, the deceased's kin protested on Friday by blocking the Malout-Dabwali national highway near Rathrian village. TNS

40 kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The police seized 40-kg poppy husk from a truck that had been booked to transport bananas from Gujarat to Punjab on Friday. Driver Vijay Singh of Jalalabad was arrested under the NDPS Act. OC

Missing man’s body found

Abohar: The body of a 65-year-old man, who had gone missing from Faridkot four days ago, has been recovered from a canal here. The deceased has been identified as Ashwani Baghla.