ASI, Home Guard dead, 4 jawans hurt in freak accident

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 3

In a tragic incident, a police official and a Home Guard jawan lost their lives while four Army personnel suffered injuries in an accident, which took place during the wee hours near Nabipur village today. The deceased have been identified as ASI Najar Singh and Home Guard Kuldeep Singh.

The injured include Chauhan Prashad, Vijay Kumar, Sudhanshu and Shikhanda Ram and bus driver Ranjit Singh.

DSP Gurbans Singh Bains said a truck from the Army convoy developed some snag near Nabipur village. A Punjab Roadways bus on its way from Delhi to Jalandhar rammed into the Army truck, resulting in injuries to four Army personnel and the bus driver.

A passerby informed Nabipur chowki incharge ASI Najar Singh, who along with Constable Sikandar Singh and Home Guard Kuldeep Singh, rushed to the spot.

Sikandar was diverting the traffic and Najar and Kuldeep were taking stock of the situation. Suddenly, a speeding truck coming from Rajpura rammed into the bus, killing both officials, the DSP said.