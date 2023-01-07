ASI nabbed taking Rs 5K

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

The Vigilance Bureau on Friday registered a case against an ASI Kiranjeet Singh posted at Tapa police station for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

A spokesperson said the case had been registered against the ASI on a complainant of Parveen Kumar of Bhadour. The complainant alleged the ASI had demanded Rs 10,000 to provide a copy of compromise executed in a case lodged against him. The VB said the ASI took Rs 5,000 on the spot and was demanding the remaining Rs 5,000. A case under the PC Act has been registered against the ASI.