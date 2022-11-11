ASI shoots himself dead at police station

Ludhiana, November 10
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) shot himself dead with his official weapon inside the ‘malkhana’ (a storage facility where case properties and other important items are kept) of the Sarabha Nagar police station today. He shot himself in his head.
After doing necessary investigation, the body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Commissioner of Police Dr Kaustubh Sharma said ASI Manohar Lal (50) was under depression from the past few months, which seemed to have triggered him to take the extreme step. He was living in the police colony near the police station.
Sarabha Nagar SHO Amanjot Kaur said around 11.30 am, the ASI had come to the police station and informed the officials that he wanted to take some case property, which he was to produce in the court tomorrow.
“Around one hour after entering the malkhana, the ASI reportedly shot himself dead with his official weapon. It was only when ASI’s daughter called at the police station and apprised the officials that her father had gone missing, cops immediately went inside the malkhana to check and they were shocked to see the cop was lying in a pool of blood. They immediately raised an alarm and informed the senior police officials,” added SHO Kaur.
The wife of the victim had died about nine months back due to some prolonged illness.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises
Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...