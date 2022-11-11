ASI shoots himself dead at police station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 10

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) shot himself dead with his official weapon inside the ‘malkhana’ (a storage facility where case properties and other important items are kept) of the Sarabha Nagar police station today. He shot himself in his head.

After doing necessary investigation, the body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Commissioner of Police Dr Kaustubh Sharma said ASI Manohar Lal (50) was under depression from the past few months, which seemed to have triggered him to take the extreme step. He was living in the police colony near the police station.

Sarabha Nagar SHO Amanjot Kaur said around 11.30 am, the ASI had come to the police station and informed the officials that he wanted to take some case property, which he was to produce in the court tomorrow.

“Around one hour after entering the malkhana, the ASI reportedly shot himself dead with his official weapon. It was only when ASI’s daughter called at the police station and apprised the officials that her father had gone missing, cops immediately went inside the malkhana to check and they were shocked to see the cop was lying in a pool of blood. They immediately raised an alarm and informed the senior police officials,” added SHO Kaur.

The wife of the victim had died about nine months back due to some prolonged illness.