ASI shoots self after killing wife, son in Gurdaspur district

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Batala/Gurdaspur, April 4

Officers of the Gurdaspur and Batala police districts remained on tenterhooks throughout the day after an ASI killed his wife and son before he shot himself.

At around 10 am, ASI Bhupinder Singh (48) used his rifle to pump bullets into his wife, Baljit Kaur (42), a government school teacher and son Baldeep Singh (18), a school student, in a fit of rage arising out of a domestic disagreement. The incident occurred in Bhumli village, which falls in the jurisdiction of Tibber police station of Gurdaspur police district. He also gunned down his pet dog, a German Shepherd.

His neighbour Manjit Kaur (38), reached the house and tried to pacify him. However, he overpowered her at gunpoint and pushed her into his car and sped away to a relative’s house at Shahbad village in Batala police district, 35 km away from Bhumli. He had apparently used her as a shield to ensure safe passage for himself from the scene of the murders till Shahbad where he shot himself almost seven hours of high-tension drama.

Earlier in the morning, when the news of the double murder reached Gurdaspur SSP Harish Dayama, he and his team of officers reached the village. However, by then the assailant had managed to escape.

Batala SSP Ashwini Gotyal reached Shahbad after getting information about the incident. She was accompanied by nearly 50 officers.

The officers tried to calm the ASI down, but he did not listen. He repeatedly threaten to kill Manjit Kaur “if he was not allowed to walk free”.

At around 4.30 pm, he let go of Manjit, giving hopes to the police that he too might surrender. However, that did not happen even as the officers kept trying to negotiate with him. At around 6pm, shots were heard from within the house and when the officers rushed inside, they found his blood splattered all over and the body lying on a cot. ASI was posted in the security detail of DIG (Border) Narinder Bhargav.

