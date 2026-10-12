DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / ASI shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran district

ASI shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran district

Fifth incident of cop killing in Punjab this year

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the CIA staff in Ferozepur was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the Lauhka Road in Tarn Taran district on Sunday evening.

The deceased, Iqbal Singh, a resident of Naushera Pannuan village under the Sarhali police station area, was returning home after duty in Ferozepur when armed men intercepted him and opened fire around 6 pm, according to preliminary reports. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Advertisement

The police said the identity of the attackers and the motive behind the killing were yet to be ascertained. Senior officers, including DIG Ferozepur Range Sneh Sharma and Tarn Taran SSP Surinder Lamba, reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

Hours after the murder, a purported social media post attributed to foreign-based gangsters Prabh Dasuwal, Doni Bal, Mohabbat Randhawa, Afreedi Toot and Shaganpreet surfaced, claiming responsibility for the killing. The post alleged that the slain ASI had been aiding foreign-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike.

The gangsters also claimed they were being falsely linked to the recent murder of Ashwani Sarpanch and said they had no role in that killing. The police could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

Advertisement

The killing comes amid a spate of attacks on police personnel in the state. Four policemen have been killed in separate incidents this year, while two others have survived gun attacks.

On the night of September 17-18, ASI Harjit Singh was shot dead near the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar while on PCR duty. In May, ASI Joga Singh was killed in Majitha. Two policemen were also killed in Dorangla in Gurdaspur district.

In another incident, ASI Jaswant Singh survived a gun attack in Rajasansi on September 12. Earlier this month, on the night of October 4-5, ASI Sukhchain Singh of the Government Railway Police sustained a gunshot injury to his left arm near Jagdev Khurd village in Ajnala.

Hours after the murder, a purported social media post attributed to foreign-based gangsters Prabh Dasuwal, Doni Bal, Mohabbat Randhawa, Afreedi Toot and Shaganpreet surfaced, claiming responsibility for the killing. The post alleged that the slain ASI had been aiding foreign-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike.

The gangsters also claimed they were being falsely linked to the recent murder of Ashwani Sarpanch and said they had no role in that killing. The police could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts