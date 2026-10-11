ASI shot dead in Tarn Taran in fifth targeted attack on Punjab cops this year

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted with the CIA staff in Ferozepur was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants on Lauhka Road in Tarn Taran district around 6 pm on Sunday.

The deceased, Iqbal Singh, was a resident of Naushera Pannuan village under Sarhali police station. He was returning home after completing his duty in Ferozepur when the assailants intercepted him and opened fire, leaving him critically wounded, according to preliminary information. He died on the spot.

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The identity of the assailants and the motive behind the killing were not immediately known, the police said.

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Senior police officials, including Tarn Taran SSP Surinder Lamba, reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The killing comes amid a series of attacks on police personnel in Punjab. Four policemen have already been killed in separate incidents this year, while two others have survived gun attacks.

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On the night of September 17-18, ASI Harjit Singh was shot dead near the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar while on PCR duty. In May, ASI Joga Singh was killed in Majitha. Two policemen were also killed in Dorangla in Gurdaspur district.

In another incident, ASI Jaswant Singh was shot at in Rajasansi on September 12 but survived. On the night of October 4-5, ASI Sukhchain Singh of the Government Railway Police sustained a gunshot injury to his left arm near Jagdev Khurd in Ajnala.

The latest killing is likely to raise further concerns over the safety of police personnel, particularly those travelling outside their workplaces or performing field duties.