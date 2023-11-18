ASI shot in Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Saroop Singh (53), who was posted at the Nawan Pind police chowki falling under the Jandiala police station, was shot dead here last night.

Personal enmity behind incident: Probe ASI Saroop Singh’s body was found near the Khankot link road on the Daburji drain on Friday

SSP Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the victim had suffered a head injury and died on the spot

A preliminary probe suggested that personal enmity was behind the incident, the SSP added

His body was found near the Khankot link road on the Daburji drain today morning. Following a preliminary probe, the police have booked three persons and raids are being conducted to arrest them, said Amritsar (Rural) SSP Gurpartap Singh Sahota.

The victim had suffered a bullet injury on his head and had died on the spot after profuse bleeding. The preliminary probe said personal enmity had led to the incident.

The police have recovered a blood-stained cloth from the house of a suspect. Sharanpreet Singh of Dasmesh Nagar in Tarsikka and Vishaldeep Singh and Vansh of Akalgarh Dhapiyan in Jandiala Guru have been booked for murder.

Saroop Singh’s son Lovepreet Singh, a software engineer based in Bengaluru, told the police that his father had received a call from an unidentified person yesterday evening with whom he had a heated argument.

He added that his father later left the house and said he was going to give a case file at the police chowki on his scooter.

When he did not return, the family the family went to the police chowki where they learnt that he had not reached there. In the morning, his body was recovered near the Khankot link road.

SSP Sahota said a case under Section 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act had been registered against the three suspects. A blood- stained cloth was recovered from Vansh’s residence, the SSP added.