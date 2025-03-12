ASI, student killed in road mishap

An ASI and a student were killed in a road accident on the Malout road today.

Three students — Samarbir, Divanshu Bajaj and Kaushik — were travelling in a jeep while Sukhwinder Singh along with two others were going on a bike. ASI Kewal Krishan’s car collided with other vehicles. While the ASI died on the spot, Bajaj succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.