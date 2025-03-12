DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / ASI, student killed in road mishap

ASI, student killed in road mishap

An ASI and a student were killed in a road accident on the Malout road today. Three students — Samarbir, Divanshu Bajaj and Kaushik — were travelling in a jeep while Sukhwinder Singh along with two others were going on...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 08:49 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An ASI and a student were killed in a road accident on the Malout road today.

Three students — Samarbir, Divanshu Bajaj and Kaushik — were travelling in a jeep while Sukhwinder Singh along with two others were going on a bike. ASI Kewal Krishan’s car collided with other vehicles. While the ASI died on the spot, Bajaj succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper