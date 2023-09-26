Asian Games: My next target is Olympic medal, says Sangrur rower

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, September 25
Residents of Kalera village here are euphoric after Jaswinder Singh (25), a native of their village, won two medals (silver and bronze) in the rowing discipline at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The villagers said they were preparing to give a grand welcome to Jaswinder, who is likely to visit the village next month after returning to the country.
“Hard work is the only key to success. I practise three times in a day under the guidance of my coaches. Sports demands a kind of discipline that needs to be maintained for a long duration. My target is an Olympic medal and I am confident that I’ll win it someday,” an elated Jaswinder told The Tribune over phone.
He said he won a bronze medal today, while he had won a silver medal yesterday.
“I will return to India on September 28 and will try to visit my native village the next month. I have been receiving calls from my friends and relatives,” he said, adding, “I had joined the Army in 2017 and began rowing in 2018. I have already won medals at the national level and last year, I had won a bronze medal at the Asian Games.”
Jaswinder’s father Jagdev Singh, who is a farmer, said the villagers were proud of the achievement of his son.
“In our village, only some know about the rowing sports, but I have been getting congratulatory calls from my relatives and Jaswinder’s friends,” he said.
