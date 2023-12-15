ASI's body handed over to family

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 14
The body of ASI Sukhwinder Pal Singh of GRP police station in Sirhind was handed over to the family members after post-mortem at civil hospital here today. The body was recovered from Bhakra Canal near Fatehabad yesterday.
SHO Gurdarshan Singh and munshi Gurinder Singh were booked for abetment to suicide on the statement of Sukhchain Kaur, wife of the deceased ASI.
