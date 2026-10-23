ASIs booked for extorting couples, 2 held in Patiala

The Passiana police have booked three persons, including two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF), for filming couples in parked vehicles on isolated roads and extorting money by threatening to expose the footage. ASI Karnail Singh and his accomplice, Gurpreet Singh, posing as a police officer, have been arrested and remanded to two-day police custody. The third accused, ASI Balihar Singh, remains named in the case.

According to police officials, Sub-Inspector Jagtar Singh of Passiana police station received information that Gurpreet was using a Haryana-registered Alto car fitted with a fake Punjab registration number plate. Investigators allege that Karnail and Balihar, deployed with the SSF, teamed up with Gurpreet to target couples on deserted stretches, including the Sullar-Main Road.

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The alleged racket came to light when the accused intercepted a couple near the Sher Majra bridge. After filming them, they allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to let them go, eventually settling for Rs 5,000.

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Suspecting foul play, the young man contacted an acquaintance who was a police sub-inspector in Patiala. The officer checked with the jurisdictional police station and a nearby checkpoint and confirmed that no authorised police team had been deployed at the location.

He then rushed to the spot, confronted the suspects and alerted the Passiana police, leading to the arrests of Gurpreet and Karnail.

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A forensic examination of Gurpreet’s mobile phone reportedly led to the recovery of around 90 videos. Police suspect the accused had been operating an extortion racket targeting couples across the area and are investigating whether other victims were threatened or blackmailed.

The two SSF personnel were deployed between the Passiana bus stand and the Gajju Majra bus stand, with responsibility for helping road accident victims reach hospitals.

Instead of performing their designated duties, the two officers allegedly used their positions alongside their private accomplice to extort money from vulnerable people.

Passiana Station House Officer Pavitra Singh confirmed that an FIR had been registered against all three accused. He said the two arrested persons were being questioned to establish the extent of the alleged racket and identify additional victims. Further action in the case will depend on the investigation and evidence gathered by the police.