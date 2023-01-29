ASI’s son booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 28

The police have registered an attempt to murder case against Rajwinder Singh, the son of an ASI, for allegedly shooting at a 22-year-old girl at Friends Avenue here yesterday. He along with his unknown accomplice are on the run since the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said a case under relevant sections, including attempt to murder, of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act had been registered against Rajwinder and his unidentified friend who was accompanying him on a bike when the incident took place.

He said Rajwinder was currently out on bail in the harassment case lodged by the victim.

Around eight months ago, Rajwinder had entered the house of the victim, leading to a scuffle between him and the girl’s father. Rajwinder was injured in the incident and the victim’s father is lodged in jail since then.

Yesterday, the accused had assured a relative of the victim that he would not harass her in future. However, later he along with his friend went to her house. He knocked at the door, and when the girl opened the door, he shot at her. She suffered three bullet injuries and was critically injured.

Virk said according to doctors, the victim was serious, but out of danger.

Besides Rajwinder Singh and his friend, the police have also named his father ASI Amarjit Singh and mother in the FIR.

The police said four teams had been constituted to conduct raids at different locations to nab the suspects.