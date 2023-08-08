Tarn Taran: ASI's son dies as gun goes off accidentally

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 7

Sanamdeep Singh (22), a resident of Nanaksar locality, died here today after being hit in the head by a bullet from the service revolver of his father which went off accidentally at their residence.

Bhuvinder Singh, the deceased’s father, is an ASI with the Tarn Taran police. In his statement recorded with the city police, Bhuvinder Singh said that he was getting ready for duty in the morning. His service revolver fell down leading to an accidental fire. Sanamdeep Singh was in bed in the room and was hit in the head by the bullet. He was brought to the local Civil Hospital in a serious condition where the doctors declared him dead.

