Asked 50 questions, will get clean chit, says Rajbir after CBI grilling

Rajbir Singh Ghuman, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Chandigarh on Monday for a second round of questioning in an alleged corruption and influence-peddling case. Rajbir reached the CBI’s regional office at around 2 pm and came out at around 6.30 pm.

Talking to mediapersons after the appearance, Rajbir said he was asked around 50 questions, to which he replied. “I had requested the Central agency to do a fair investigation, as nothing would come out and we will get a clean chit soon. It was a propaganda being spread by the Opposition,” he said, dismissing allegations of ‘cash for transfer’ cases as mentioned in the investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

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He specifically mentioned that there was no connection between the bag allegedly stuffed with Rs 25 lakh cash being thrown from the ninth floor of a flat in Western Towers, Kharar, and the ED raid at the residence of Nitin Gohal on May 7 this year. He claimed the cash was found after the family of Nitin was detained.

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Rajbir had earlier been questioned for nearly six hours on October 16. He has again been called on October 22.

The CBI probe follows an October 5 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court directing the registration of an FIR and an investigation into allegations of corruption involving government postings, tenders and administrative decisions. The Supreme Court has declined to stay the FIR and investigation but directed that no coercive action be taken against Rajbir at this stage. Rajbir’s arrival was marked by a disagreement at the agency’s office after his vehicle was stopped at the gate and he was asked to park outside and enter on foot.

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His lawyer, GPS Ghuman, protested against being denied permission to accompany his client inside the CBI office. The development added a fresh point of friction as the agency questioned the Chief Minister’s aide for the second time. The advocate said they would take up the matter with the CBI court, regarding the Supreme Court guidelines on protecting right of the lawyers and litigants regarding their appearance before investigating agencies.

The CBI is investigating allegations of corruption and influence-peddling involving government postings, tenders and administrative decisions. The allegations remain under investigation.