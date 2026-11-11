Aspirants seek cancellation of PCS exam, CBI probe into irregularities

Amid mounting controversy over alleged irregularities and manipulation in the PCS Mains examination, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced document scrutiny for the 751 shortlisted candidates from November 11 to 17. The interview schedule will be announced thereafter.

The move comes even as a large number of candidates staged a protest outside the commission’s office on Tuesday, demanding a CBI probe, cancellation of the examination, a fresh test and re-evaluation of answer sheets.

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu also joined the protest. He alleged irregularities and manipulation in the examination to favour certain candidates at the behest of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, specifically naming Arvind Kejriwal.

The protesters, meanwhile, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the selection process and sought re-evaluation of answer sheets. They alleged that 10 to 11 candidates appearing from a single examination room at one centre had made it to the interview shortlist.