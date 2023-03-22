Assess crop damage, CM orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered girdawari to assess the damage to wheat crop due to inclement weather and rain in the state.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said Mann had directed the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) to issue detailed instructions to the deputy commissioners concerned to immediately carry out girdawari in the areas lashed by rain to ascertain damage caused to crops.

Adequate compensation as per government’s norms would be given to the affected farmers, added the CM.

He assured the farmers that the government was committed to safeguard their interests against nature’s fury. He said every effort would be made to compensate them for the losses suffered due to the current spell of recent rains in the state.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa sought Rs 20,000 per acre compensation for farmers, whose wheat crops have been severely damaged due to thunderstorms and hailstorms in many parts of the state.

