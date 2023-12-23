Assets of AAP MLA attached

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 22

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday provisionally attached properties worth Rs 35.10 crore in connection with a case regarding alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra.

The property belongs to Tara Corporation Ltd in Malerkotla, of which he is a director. The MLA had reportedly taken a bank loan of Rs 40.9 crore and had committed fraud by using the amount for purposes other than stated. The ED had initiated action on the basis of an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption and Crime Bureau and the CBI, Chandigarh.

