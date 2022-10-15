Assist Bench in matter of suicide by cops, police told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

Taking up a petition seeking an independent probe into alleged police inaction in two separate cases of suicide by cops while on duty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state of Punjab to assist the Bench in the matter.

In his petition placed before Justice Karamjit Singh’s Bench, petitioner Surinder Mittal submitted that senior police officers in both cases had tried their level best to save the officials responsible for the death of the two as per the suicide notes. The entire exercise was carried out in both cases by getting signatures from the wives of the deceased.

Taking note of his prayer for time to seek instructions, Justice Karamjit Singh fixed the case for further hearing on December 5.