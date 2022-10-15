Assist Bench in matter of suicide by cops, police told

Chandigarh, October 14
Taking up a petition seeking an independent probe into alleged police inaction in two separate cases of suicide by cops while on duty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state of Punjab to assist the Bench in the matter.
In his petition placed before Justice Karamjit Singh’s Bench, petitioner Surinder Mittal submitted that senior police officers in both cases had tried their level best to save the officials responsible for the death of the two as per the suicide notes. The entire exercise was carried out in both cases by getting signatures from the wives of the deceased.
Taking note of his prayer for time to seek instructions, Justice Karamjit Singh fixed the case for further hearing on December 5.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51