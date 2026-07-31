Assistant jail superintendent held in Ferozepur bribery case

A day after arresting a jail warden for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to return a confiscated mobile phone to an inmate, the police have apprehended an Assistant Jail Superintendent in connection with the same case.

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Confirming the development, SP (Detective) Manjeet Singh said that during further investigation, the role of Assistant Jail Superintendent Binny Tang came under suspicion.

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“He was subsequently apprehended and will be produced before a court to seek police remand for further investigation,” the SP (Detective) said.

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Earlier, jail warden Rahul (Belt No. 2939) was booked for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe to return a mobile phone to an inmate after it had been seized during a search operation. An FIR (No. 256) was registered against him under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 48(2) and 42(1) of the Punjab Prison and Correctional Services Act, 2026.

Subsequent investigation and an internal inquiry conducted by Deputy Superintendent (Security) Ravi Kumar allegedly revealed that the warden had violated prison rules by accepting illegal gratification and facilitating the return of the prohibited mobile phone to an inmate.

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SP Manjeet Singh said the investigation was continuing and more revelations were expected as the probe progressed.