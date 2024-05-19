 At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

Labourers cover their heads to protect themselves from extreme heat in Ludhiana on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

Samrala in Ludhiana district today witnessed the hottest day in Punjab with maximum temperature touching 46.3°C during the day. India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh has issued an orange alert of severe heatwave for Sunday.

Maximum temperature recorded at Ludhiana urban today was 45.2°C followed by Patiala and Pathankot at 45.1°C.

According to the data with the IMD, it was on May 24, 2013 that maximum temperature in Ludhiana had touched 46.5°C.

Dr KK Gill, principal agro-meteorologist at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, said that the changing weather pattern has led to such an extreme increase in the temperature. The normal temperature during these day should be around 38-39°C.

“In addition to this, farm fires are also contributing to the same. It is in the peripheral regions that farm fires are witnessed more,” she said.

He added that a trend that has been observed that farmers first burn the fields and then pour water over it to cool it down. “This is proving very dangerous to the environment as solar radiation is required for the fields to get it ready for the next crop. It leads to germination of unwanted weeds which causes damage to next crop.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, said that since wheat has been harvested, there is nothing to worry. Farmers need to regularly irrigate their vegetable crops to save them from heat stress, he added.

Change in school timings

The Punjab school education department has changed the timing of all government, private, and aided schools from 7 am to 12 noon. The order will remain in force from May 20 to 31.

