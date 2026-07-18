At 7, Ropar boy becomes world’s youngest to scale 6,000m peak

Seven-year-old Teghbir Singh from Ropar district has added another milestone to his mountaineering achievements by becoming the youngest person in the world to successfully summit a mountain higher than 6,000m.

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At the age of seven years and 10 months, Teghbir successfully scaled Mount Yunam (6,111m) in the Zanskar range of Himachal’s Lahaul region, surpassing the previous record held by Mumbai’s Kaamya Karthikeyan, who had climbed a 6,000-plus metre peak at the age of nine years and 11 months in 2017.

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A Class III student of Shivalik Public School, Ropar, Teghbir began the expedition on July 7 and reached the summit on July 13 after a six-day climb that included acclimatisation to high altitude, low oxygen levels and sub-zero temperatures.

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His father Sukhinderdeep Singh, who is also a mountaineer, told The Tribune that Teghbir reached the summit at 2.50 pm on July 13 after trekking for nearly nine hours through challenging terrain. His ascent has been certified by Parvatam Expedition and Travel, which issued a Certificate of Ascent recording the date, time and his exact age at the time of the climb.

Teghbir said he had prepared hard for the climb and was delighted to reach the summit with his father despite low-oxygen conditions. “I knew it was going to be difficult, but I reached the summit,” said an elated Teghbir.

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His father, who works as a hospital administrator in Ropar, said Teghbir had been preparing for the expedition for nearly six months. His successful completion of the 235-km Annapurna Circuit trek in Nepal earlier this year served as preparation for the high-altitude climb.

Sukhinderdeep said the young mountaineer underwent specialised training under retired coach Bikramjit Singh Ghuman, focusing on cardiovascular fitness, lung capacity, endurance and acclimatisation. The expedition involved three days of acclimatisation at the base camp, followed by a strenuous trek to the summit camp and two nights in mountain tents under high winds and freezing temperatures before the final ascent.

Teghbir’s mother, Dr Manpreet Kaur, a gynaecologist, said maintaining a disciplined diet throughout the training and expedition played a key role in his success.

Teghbir has already built an impressive mountaineering record. In April, he became the youngest person in the world to complete the 235-km Annapurna Circuit trek in Nepal. In June 2025, at the age of six years and seven months, he became the youngest person to scale Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, earning a Punjab State Award.

In August 2024, he became the youngest Asian to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, securing entries in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. He had also reached the Everest Base Camp in Nepal in April 2024 at the age of five years and seven months.