At 73, Hardev Kaur gets best woman dairy farmer award

Hardev Kaur Kang (73), a progressive dairy farmer from Phidde village in the district, has been honoured with the ‘Best Woman Dairy Farmer Award – North Zone’ by the Indian Dairy Association. Kaur was felicitated during the 51st Dairy Industry Annual National-Level Conference held from March 6 to 8 in Bihar’s Patna.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Union Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairying Ranjit Ranjan, Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel, DAHD Secretary Alka Upadhyay and Indian Dairy Association president RS Sodhi.

After her husband Gurbinder Singh Kang’s death three years ago, Hardev Kaur, at one time, decided to leave the business and move to the US to live with her sons who are settled there. However, driven by the desire to fulfil her husband’s dream, she took over the dairy business. Under her leadership, milk production has increased from 2,000 to 2,400 litres per day.

Talking to The Tribune, Hardev Kaur said she went to the US with her husband in 1990. “It was only due to my husband’s love for Punjab that we returned in 2009. In 2010, we started the dairy farming business with 50 cows. Now we have over 250 cows, which produce over 2,400 litres of milk daily,” she said.

“I lost my husband in 2022. Both of my sons who are settled in the US insisted that I move with them, but I chose to continue with my husband’s dream,” she added. Hardev Kaur mentioned that since then she has encouraged over 100 families to join the dairy farming business.

“It is disheartening to see the youth of Punjab leaving the country in search of greener pastures. Why don’t we stay here and contribute to Punjab’s growth? There are many opportunities for the younger generation—what’s needed is skill development and a willingness to learn,” she said.

“Her dedication and resilience at this age is an inspiration for other women and even the youth of Punjab,” said Gurbhej Singh Tibbi, Director, Verka Milk Plant, Ferozepur, adding that Hardev Kaur’s journey stands as a testament to women strength and determination, proving that with perseverance no challenge is impossible.