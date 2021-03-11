At 90,389 MT, private purchase up 90 times in Amritsar mandis

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

The private share in the purchase of wheat has increased to nearly 90,389 metric tonne (MT) in Amritsar this procurement season as compared to merely 1,128 MT last season.

The total arrival of wheat in the mandis has however dropped by 20 per cent at 5.97 LMT. During last season, the district reported a total arrival of 7.41 LMT of wheat.

As the procurement season in the district will continue for at least 10 days more, mandi officials said they hoped the overall arrival figure would be nearly 85 per cent of the last year’s crop arrival. On the basis of nearly 125 field trials by the Agriculture Department in the district, the loss of yield has been calculated to be around one quintal per acre and around 5 per cent only.

District Mandi Officer Amandeep Singh said, “As the procurement season is still going on, the figures might improve slightly.”