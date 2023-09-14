 At Amritsar, Kejriwal pitches for ‘one nation, one education’ : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • At Amritsar, Kejriwal pitches for ‘one nation, one education’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, September 13

Questioning the rationale behind the Centre’s proposal of “one nation, one election”, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today pitched for “one nation, one education”.

Welfare of all on party’s mind

In ‘Jawan’ movie, there’s a message to snub leaders who seek votes in the name of religion and caste. Only AAP is committed to providing education and healthcare facilities to all people in the country.

— Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of inauguration of Punjab’s first “School of Eminence” here today, Kejriwal laid stress on quality education and healthcare in the country.

Rejecting the idea of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the country, he said, “Never let the ‘one nation, one election’ happen. Greedy leaders will appear only once in four and a half years to ask for votes.”

He said residents, whether rich or poor, needed better education and health facilities. “We have called for one nation, one education wherein the children of poor would also get quality education,” he said.

Kejriwal said the education revolution had been initiated from the land of Gurus, Amritsar, by launching the first “School of Eminence”.

Kejriwal said it was one of AAP’s pre-poll guarantees to provide quality education to children. “We have plans to set up 117 ‘Schools of Eminence’ in Punjab. Our aim is to upgrade the infrastructure of around 20,000 schools across the state. This exercise may take time, but we will do it,” he said.

Similarly, “one nation, one healthcare” is also the need of the hour. He said around 600 to 700 mohalla clinics had been established across Punjab to offer free medical assistance and they would soon upgrade the district hospitals as well.

“Better healthcare was another guarantee and we are committed to fulfilling it. There is no dearth of funds for education and health facilities,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP national convener said the state government and the Police Department had been working to curb the drug menace.

