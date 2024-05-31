At chaupal, Rahul promises hike in MGNREGA wages

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrapped up his campaign for the Lok Sabha poll on a different note.

He ended his canvassing by paying obeisance at the memorial of revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh in Khatkar Kalan. Just about two kilometre from the site, he held an interactive programme with villagers in a chaupal setup. Titled as ‘Save the Constitution’, he sat there on a charpoy placed under a banyan tree, holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand.

Rs 8,500 for women per month We will make lists of the poor in every state, deposit Rs 8,500 into the account of a woman of each house. With the purchases made through this money in the form of scooters and household items, the industry demand will increase. The scheme will act as a jump starter. —Rahul Gandhi

He flashed the copy of the Constitution to about 1,000 villagers there. “It is not just a book. It incorporates thoughts of social reformers of the pre-Independence era, including Guru Nanak Dev, Jyotirao Phule, Narayan Guru and even Bhagat Singh. But BJP and RSS leaders are attacking it. So our first mission is to safeguard it,” he said.

He then started interaction taking questions from a MGNREGA worker, a carpenter and a player. He promised the worker that the daily wages would be enhanced from Rs 250 to Rs 400 a day once INDI Alliance came to power. On her query over drugs, he said, “It was I who first took up the issue in Punjab but was ridiculed. Our government only can put an end to it”.

To carpenter Gian Chand, who raised the issue of low income and high living costs, including that of LPG cylinder, Rahul said, “The Modi government has pushed the artisans to a corner and only helped bigwigs like Adani giving them deals even for the defence purchases. But our Mahalaxmi scheme will be a game-changer. We will make lists of the poor in every state, deposit Rs 8,500 in the account of one woman per house. With the purchases made through this money in the form of scooters and household items, the industry demand will increase. The scheme will act as a jump starter.” Making a sound khatakhat-khatakhat, Rahul said, “Before that you need to oust the BJP fatafat-fatafat.”

Rahul also promised debt relief to farmers. He also talked to the villagers on how the Agnipath scheme was an insult to valiant soldiers and had led to creation of two types of martyrs, the ones who would get all compensation and the others who would be deprived even of the martyr status.

On the jobs issue raked up by a volleyball player from Balachaur, Rahul said, “The BJP and RSS want to end reservation but we are for increasing it on the basis of caste census. We have roughly 50 per cent backward class population, 15 per cent Dalits, 8 per cent Adivasis, 15 per cent minorities and 5 per cent poor of the general category. We need to give jobs accordingly.”

He concluded saying, “Our economy had been in the safe hands of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh for 10 years. That was Punjab’s big contribution which helped the country progress. We expect Punjab to act responsibly now.”

