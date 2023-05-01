At Rs 2K crore, GST collection goes up 25% in April

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 30

The goods and services tax (GST) collection for the first month of financial year 2023-24 has grown by 25 per cent, courtesy a phenomenal growth in the state’s share in integrated goods and services tax (IGST).

While the total GST collection in the state increased from Rs 1,550 crore in April 2022 to Rs 2,000 crore during this month, the increase is mainly on account of higher IGST settlement. In April 2022, the state received IGST settlement of Rs 753 crore and this year it has gone up to Rs 1,230 crore.

Economy on track Higher IGST collection signals that the state economy is on track.... With more money in the government’s kitty, we will be able to fast- track the rolling out of various social development schemes. Harpal Cheema, FM

Talking to The Tribune, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the higher IGST collection signalled that the state economy was on track, with the consumption (of goods) pattern showing a good increase. “This has translated into a substantially higher IGST settlement for Punjab. With more money in the government’s kitty, we will be able to fast- track the rolling out of our social development schemes,” he said.

The GST contributed Rs 19,000 crore to the state’s own tax revenue during the last financial year (2022-23). Though this fell short of the targeted GST revenue of 20,550 crore, this was mainly because of the fall in production of wheat and cotton.

The wheat production was short of target by nearly 20 per cent because of the vagaries of weather, while the cotton production was less by 40 per cent because of pest attacks, fall in area under production and waterlogging.

This year, the wheat production is likely to be good and the consumption pattern is also set to improve. This would lead to higher GST collection, claimed a senior government official.