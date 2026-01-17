Atishi row: ‘Forensic says no 'Guru' remark’, AAP, Bhagwant Mann hit back at Delhi speaker’s claim

A political controversy over an alleged video clip of Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi, accused of disrespecting Sikh Gurus, intensified on Saturday after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta cited a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report claiming the video was original and untampered.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and Punjab strongly rejected the claim, alleging political misuse of forensic agencies and attempting to fan religious discord.

Reacting sharply, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaking to reporters in Delhi, questioned the credibility of the report cited by the Speaker.

“When the forensic report itself says Atishi did not say such a thing, and the court said the same—if the BJP’s CBI is above even forensic—then get the investigation done,” Mann said, alleging political interference.

Addressing a press conference, Speaker Gupta said the video clip was sent for forensic examination on January 8 at the demand of the opposition AAP. “The report clearly states that the alleged remark by Atishi was found matching frame by frame in the video clip, that it was original and there was no tampering involved,” he said. Gupta added that the verbatim transcript of the video matched its audio and maintained that the Assembly would decide further action.

AAP leaders reiterated that multiple forensic findings contradict the Speaker’s assertion.

BJP ने देश में सामाजिक माहौल बिगाड़ने और हिंसा फैलाने का प्रयास किया था। Forensic Report में साफ़ हो गया है कि आतिशी जी ने गुरु शब्द का प्रयोग नहीं किया है। कपिल मिश्रा ने इससे पहले भी फ़र्ज़ी Video चलाकर हिंसा फैलाई है लेकिन BJP ने हर बार उन्हें बचा लिया। लेकिन इस बार कपिल… pic.twitter.com/F8iid75Rkt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 17, 2026

AAP spokesperson Anurag Dhanda said the forensic report presented in a Jalandhar court had clearly stated that Atishi did not use the word “Guru,” a claim central to the controversy. “The forensic report from Delhi has also said the same thing,” he added.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj rejected the Speaker’s interpretation of the report, saying it failed to answer the core issue. “She did not utter the word ‘Gurus’, but the report does not mention it. The BJP tried to fan religious discord by using the video, and action should be taken against its leaders,” Bharadwaj said.

Earlier, Punjab Police had claimed their forensic examination found the video to be “doctored” and subsequently registered an FIR in Jalandhar over its circulation. Following this, AAP chief whip in the Delhi Assembly, Sanjiv Jha, demanded action for breach of privilege against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, who shared the clip on social media.

Gupta, however, alleged that the AAP government in Punjab “hastily” conducted its own forensic test and registered an FIR based on it. He announced that he would seek a CBI probe into the entire matter, including the forensic examination conducted by Punjab authorities. The Speaker accused a political party of misusing Punjab officials and hurting the honour of Sikh Gurus, and warned Punjab CM Mann against “interfering” in the affairs of the Delhi Assembly.

Gupta also said Atishi should meet him and apologise, failing which the Assembly would take a serious view. Atishi has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics and dragging the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur into the controversy. She has not attended Assembly sittings since the incident.

Meanwhile, Kapil Mishra claimed the FSL report had established Atishi’s “sin” and accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of misusing Punjab Police to shield her, further escalating the political standoff.