The Delhi Assembly Speaker on Tuesday granted a three-day extension to three senior Punjab Police officers to file their reply regarding the registration of an FIR in Jalandhar over a video of January 6 proceedings of the House.

Advertisement

The Assembly had on Saturday issued notices to the officials — for ‘breach of Delhi Assembly’s privileges’ — seeking their reply within 48 hours regarding the registration of an FIR over a video clip of the Assembly. A row had erupted over alleged derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus by former CM Atishi.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Punjab Police had sought 10-day extension to file a reply, but looking at the seriousness of the matter they were given three days. “The Punjab Police claimed that they registered the FIR and conducted forensic examination within hours. However, they sought 10 days’ time to reply to the Assembly’s notice. This raises serious questions about the independence and impartiality of the investigating agency,” Gupta said. Since the matter relates directly to the jurisdiction of the Assembly and that all original videos and documents are the property of the Assembly, the question remains how the Punjab initiated a forensic examination, Gupta said.

Advertisement

The Punjab Police have been directed to furnish a report by January 15 so that further action may be taken, he added.