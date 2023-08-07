'Atrocities' on SCs: Inquiry report sent to panel, claims Fazilka DC

Abohar, August 6
A day after the National Commission of Scheduled Castes (NCSC) directed the DGP, Ferozepur IG and Fazilka DC to appear in person for ignoring a letter and subsequent reminders in a complaint filed by one Angrej Meghwal regarding false implication of SCs, the Fazilka DC today claimed that the inquiry report had already been sent to the commission by email as well as by registered post in March.
DC Senu Duggal said more time was sought from the panel after receiving letters on December 16, 2022 and January 27, 2023 as the IO, ADC (Development), was yet to complete the inquiry.
In the report sent to the Commission on March 29, it was submitted that the said complaint was examined and investigated by the SSP and ADC (Development), Fazilka.
It had been reported by these officers that there was no incident of casteist remarks by sarpanch Manoj Godara. The investigation reports were annexed with the reply, she added.
