Attach salaries of official witnesses failing to appear before court: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 1

In a judgment liable to change the way official witnesses refusing to appear before the trial court are dealt with, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the attachment of their salaries till their deposition in a drugs case. The direction came as Justice Pankaj Jain expressed the court’s anguish over the trial court’s helplessness and the unexplained inertness on the prosecution’s part.

Court anguished The court expressed its anguish over the trial court’s helplessness and the unexplained inertness on the prosecution’s part.

Justice Jain was hearing the second petition filed by an accused for grant of bail in an FIR registered on December 19, 2020, under the provisions of the NDPS Act at the STF police station in Mohali.

Justice Jain observed the petitioner had been in custody since December 22, 2020, and had undergone actual custody of more than two years, six months and 27 days. The final investigation report in the matter under Section 173(2) of the CrPC was filed before the judge, Special Court, Tarn Taran, on June 16, 2021, and the charges were framed against the petitioner on April 11, 2022.

Referring to the interim orders from the date of charge till November 16, 2022, Justice Jain observed none of the prosecution witnesses appeared on five of 11 dates. The accused, on the other hand, was not produced by the jail authorities on six dates.

Justice Jain further observed it resulted in a situation where only two out of 12 cited witnesses were examined, despite the lapse of more than two years since the report under Section 173(2) was filed before the trial court. This was the situation was such, when majority of the witnesses were only official.

Without commenting on the merits of the case and considering the period already spent by the petitioner, Justice Jain allowed the petition before ordering the petitioner to be released on bail on his furnishing bail/surety bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court/duty magistrate concerned. Laying down certain other conditions as well, Justice Jain asserted the prosecution would be at liberty to seek bail cancellation in case of breach.